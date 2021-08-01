Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): Marking the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, the Army organised a cultural programme titled Junoon-e-Hunar for school children wherein huge participation was witnessed in the Kashmir valley.

Children from different Army Goodwill schools took part in the programme to showcase their talent. Army Goodwill schools were setup by the Army on different locations in the Kashmir valley to educate local children. These schools aim to give them quality education and nourish the talent of young students.

Shafaq Lateef, a student at the programme said, "We are here to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh. We participated in the Junoon-e-Hunar program. I had a dance performance here. We stayed here for two days. We got a great exposure here and got to learn a lot. I hope that such programmes will be held in the future ahead."

Shabir Ahmad Bhatt, a teacher from an Army school in Anantnag said, "We have encouraged our school children to participate here. Kashmir has surely got a lot of got talent. It is an apt platform for children to showcase their talent. I thank Chinar corps of the army for their support. More such programs should be held in the future."

"When it comes to nurturing the talent of children in the valley, Army supports us a lot in such initiatives. They recognise the talent and create an environment to showcase their talent. I encourage all students to come forward and participate in such events", he added.

Syed Seerat Rizvi, a student said, "I participated in a dance event here. I think there is a healthy competition here. If one can carries his confidence well, he or she can excel in such events."

"I believe that darr ke aage jeet hai (Victory lies beyond fear). Keeping that motto in mind, I hope to perform with confidence and grace at these events. I do not fear the stage now. Also, one must know that each child has talent", said another student Fasiya Faiz.

Students were seen participating in various events ranging from dancing, singing at the program.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reached at Khardung La yesterday. The solemn ceremony commenced with the reception of the Victory Flame with a grand welcome by army personnel, veterans, local residents and tourists at Khardung La.

The Army paid rich tributes to the bravehearts of 1971 War at one of the highest passes of the world (Khardung La at a height of 18,380 feet) as part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. (ANI)

