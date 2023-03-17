New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday said the city government's focus on improving the education sector had ensured that students are performing well now.

During his maiden address in Delhi Assembly on the first day of the budget session, Saxena said the government is upgrading the education and health infrastructure in the national capital.

"New hospitals will add 16,000 beds while existing hospitals are being upgraded," he said.

