Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI): City-based Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP on Sunday announced the launch of its device 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier'.

The device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19), Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds, according to a press release from the company.

The purifier was unveiled by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy at an event here.

The bipolar ionisation technology has been used to eliminate pathogens in food in the US since the 1970s, the release said. In the present age, the bipolar ionisation technology has been proven to be a potent tool against the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19).

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, it's our country's manufacturers who extended support by supplying PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators etc. Anti-COVID-19 devices like 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier' will help us breathe clean air free from viruses and bacteria and fungi.

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, Co-Chairman, Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP, said the device has been testified effective against various pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and fungus.

"It is the first-ever 'Make in India' product to adopt the bipolar ionisation technology, which works against harmful microbes by starting a chemical reaction on the cell membrane surface of the viruses and bacteria making them dead," the release quoted him as saying.

