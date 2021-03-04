Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) A police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at the parking lot in front of the state Assembly complex on Thursday, officials said.

In the suicide note left behind, sub-inspector Nirmal Choubey said that he was ill.

Commissioner of Police D K Thakur said Choubey (53) was posted at Banthra police station in the city as a sub-inspector. He was deployed on duty in the parking lot near Assembly gate number seven where he shot himself using his service revolver around 3.30 pm.

The police personnel present there took him to the nearby Civil Hospital where he died while receiving treatment, Thakur said.

Chaubey, who was from Varanasi district, has left behind a suicide note in which he has mentioned that he was sick. The police is investigating the matter, Thakur said.

