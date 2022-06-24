New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A sub-registrar of the Delhi government's Revenue department has been suspended for "fraudulent" transfer of a land parcel to a private party here, official sources said on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar suspended Hauz Khas sub-registrar DC Sahoo on Wednesday for the transfer of government land situated in south Delhi, they said.

Disciplinary action has been initiated against the sub-registrar and some more officials involved in the land transfer may also face action, sources said.

The land parcel measuring 1,250 square yard, valued around Rs 30 crore, was situated near BRT corridor. A complaint was lodged and action was taken after the matter came to knowledge of locals of the area.

The land is owned by the village panchayat and meant for community use but it was first transferred to an individual and then to a private entity in a "fraudulent" manner, sources added.

The matter was brought to the notice of Delhi Assembly's petition committee after which records were scrutinised and it was found that the land was transferred to a cultivator although no cultivation had taken place on it.

"Action was taken against the sub-registrar as he had registered the sale deed of the land 'without proper verification' that would have revealed it was government land," sources added.

