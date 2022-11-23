Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): With the onset of the winter, the temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday reached a sub-zero level, informed the Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

The winter has already set in and the temperature has started to drop in the Northern hill town of Srinagar, while the nearby areas are witnessing sub-zero temperatures for at least a week, as per the IMD Srinagar centre officials.

Speaking to ANI about the dropping temperatures, the Deputy Director of the Meteorological department at Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said, "The temperature here at Srinagar is somewhat around the normal temperature. The temperature recorded today is -0.8 degree celsius, which is close to the normal, zero".

Informing about the minimum temperatures at other places except for Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad asserted, "Pahalgam recorded -4.8 degrees celsius, meanwhile in Gulmarg it was -4 degrees celsius".

Ahmad further informed that the minimum temperatures at all the weather stations in the valley have dropped below the freezing point and in the Jammu region, the temperature has dropped to a minimum temperature of 2 to 4 degrees Celcius.

About Ladakh, Mukhtar Ahmad informed, "the temperature in the Union territory of Ladakh has remained below the sub-zero level for the last 10 days and the recorded minimum temperature dropping to as low as -13 to -15 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, in the Zanskar region, the temperature has touched a minimum of -19 degrees celsius".

He further said that there had been no intimation by the India Meteorological Department yet, but "the minimum temperature reached the below-freezing point. After November 20, the weather has become dry and is likely to continue till the end of November month. So, the minimum temperature might fall further".

While speaking about precautions to be taken during the upcoming season, Deputy Director Met Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the people are advised to take good care of themselves in this cold temperature, make ventilation in their rooms, and prepare to save themselves from this cold.

Cautioning the people about driving safely during the winter, Ahmad said that people driving on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, especially around the Zozila pass as well as historic Mughal Road, and the Kupwara-Bandipora area should take special care while driving because chances of tires skating due to snow are possible.

Addressing the rise in cases of Fire and blasts due to using of Heating appliances and Gas cylinders to beat the cold, Ahmad warned, "People should use heating appliances carefully; switch them off before sleeping".

Ahmad asserted that carelessness could lead to accidents, so people should take care of their surroundings and act accordingly. (ANI)

