Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a fresh success towards eliminating naxalism, the security forces on Tuesday morning neutralized a sub-zonal Naxal commander during an exchange of fire in Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

Kunwar Manjhi alias Sahdeo Manjhi alias Sade was neutralized in the joint operation carried out in Biliotera forest area under Lalpania town in Bokaro based on specific inputs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

Manjhi had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest.

The exchange of fire reportedly began around 6.30 am and was part of a joint operation carried out by Jharkhand Police and the CRPF's 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit-- a specialized unit of the CRPF trained in guerrilla warfare and jungle operations.

According to a statement by the CRPF, the security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle from the site, indicating the high-ranking status of the slain Naxals. Manjhi was a sub-zonal commander of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), a group that has been responsible for numerous attacks on security personnel and infrastructure in Jharkhand and other Naxal-affected regions.

CRPF Constable Praneswar Koch of 209 CoBRA unit sustained bullet injury in face during the operation, which is still continued. The condition of the CRPF trooper is reported to be critical and he has been evacuated to the hospital.

This operation is considered a significant success for the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in the region, which has seen intensified efforts in recent months to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the forested and hilly terrains of central and eastern India.

Jharkhand remains one of the states most affected by Naxalite insurgency, with districts like Bokaro, Latehar, and Chatra frequently witnessing encounters between security forces and Naxal cadres.

The CoBRA force's deployment in anti-Naxal operations has been crucial in weakening Maoist influence across several states, including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar.

Security agencies have intensified their operations ahead of Independence Day, often considered a period of heightened threat from Maoist elements. Today's encounter reflects the continued commitment of central and state forces to counter left-wing extremism and ensure security in affected regions. (ANI)

