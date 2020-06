India News | Submit Test Results Within Day to Hospitals: Ajit to Labs

Pune, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the COVID-19 testing laboratories to submit within a day the results of the swab tests to the hospitals.

He gave the instructions during a meeting held here to review the coronavirus situation.

"We are testing a large number of swabs. However, we needto raise the number of swab test and the results of the same shall be reported to the hospitals on the next day for early diagnoses and treatment of patients," he said.

He also directed the officials to strictly implement the restrictions in the COVID-19 containment zones.

Pawar also visited the Pune Police Commissionerate to review its work during the pandemic.

He appreciated the police department for its humanitrian work during the coronavirus outbreak.

