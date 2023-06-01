Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) The successful G20 meeting has become a historic event in Jammu and Kashmir and set a benchmark for the smooth conduct of upcoming events like Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

Sinha presided over a meeting with senior officials of the police and the civil administration of Kashmir division and commended their efforts for the successful conduct of the G20 event here.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Instead of Showing Strength to Enemies Sitting on Borders, We Are Fighting Among Ourselves’.

He directed the deputy commissioners to take stock of achievements, analyse the execution of projects, saturation of welfare schemes and progress under KCC to have a complete overview of the benefits of development at the grassroots level.

Sinha said animal husbandry, agriculture sector and saturation of schemes for farmers should be priority areas.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Two College Girls Drown While Bathing at Aryapalli Beach in Ganjam; Four Rescued.

"G20 meeting and enthusiasm of all sections of society reflects aspirations of the people. Collective effort is required to make J-K strong and prosperous. All officers, civil and police department, must focus on fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of people," he said.

We should remain unwavering and determined on the path of peace, progress and prosperity for all, he added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of Kashmir Zone senior police officers here and reviewed the preparedness of the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Singh said all the arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronised at different levels for the conduct of the pilgrimage.

He said adequate and effective deployments should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and gaps.

Singh directed for making use of tools like CCTV cameras and drones to monitor the security situation during the yatra.

He said adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)