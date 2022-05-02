Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Trials of made in India Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) were successfully conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) between April 26 and May 2, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said on Monday.

ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in mission mode by DRDO as a part of the artillery modernization programme of the Indian Army.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed by the DRDO and produced by two firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

The gun is expected to be the mainstay of the Indian Army tower howitzer fleet and may also be used to replace the Bofors howitzers. (ANI)

