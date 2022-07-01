Kolkata, July 1 (PTI) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday took exception to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's absence in the Assembly during a function to pay tribute to former chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth anniversary, and said "such behaviour" does not enhance the glory of the House.

Banerjee also said that the move to skip the session was “not in good spirit”.

"It is very unfortunate that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari abstained from observing the birth anniversary of a stalwart like Dr B C Roy, also the architect of Bengal, in the House. This is not in good spirit.

“Such conduct from the occupant of leader of opposition's post does not add to the glory to the House," he told reporters after garlanding the portrait of the late leader in the Assembly hall.

BJP MLA from Asansol South assembly seat Agnimitra Paul, however, lashed out at the speaker stating that his remarks always reek of “bias” against the saffron party.

The speaker always “looks at issues involving the opposition through a tinted glass. He should change his way,” she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)