New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday took on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her "CAA-NRC" remark and said such kind of talks are done by those people who are "probably not completely familiar" with the history of the Republic of India.

His remarks came hours after Mufti's jibe on BJP-led Centre that the "UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA".

Also Read | Jairam Ramesh Says 'India Does Not Need To Draw Any Lessons From Any Other Country' After Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram's Tweets on Rishi Sunak's Elevation As UK PM Stirs Political Debates.

Singh's comment came in reference to Mufti's attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India through her congratulation message on the appointment of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"I think such kind of talks are done by those people who are probably not completely familiar with the history of the Republic of India," Singh said while talking to ANI on the sideline of a press brief on the progress of week three of Centre's Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all the government offices of India.

Also Read | Diwali Freak Accident: Man Critically Injured After Cracker Explodes Accidentally in His Pocket in Lucknow.

Noting the history of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, the minister mentioned,"Especially, when there has been NDA government, there has been a minority 'Rashtrapati' (President) by chance (in India)."

"In the NDA government, the President of India has been from a weaker section of the society or from a minority community. APJ Abdul Kalam has been the President of India in the NDA government. Ram Nath Kovind was also another President in the NDA government, and now Droupadi Murmu holds the charge of the post," said Singh.

"I don't think so if she (Mehbooba Mufti) believes that Jammu and Kashmir is the part of India, the head of state is a minority. I think that is the answer to everything else."

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the PDP chief wrote, "Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA."

Soon after Mufti's remarks, the BJP gave a strong response to her over her jibe at the ruling party, saying that she must "walk the talk" when it comes to backing a Hindu candidate to be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and pointed out that India has had a wide diversity of people from different religions sitting on the Prime Minister position, and India "need not learn" from any other country when it comes to diversity.

Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, "India, which has had three Muslim and one Sikh President, a Sikh PM for 10 years, minorities in top judicial positions and even the armed forces, need not learn about diversity and inclusivity from any other country. But Mehbooba must walk the talk and back a Hindu for J&K's CM."

Rishi Sunak has made history by being the first ever Indian-origin person to be the Prime Minister of Britain, after beating out his rival candidate Penny Mordaunt as he was backed by a majority of the Conservative Party leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)