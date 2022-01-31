Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Mohammed Suhail, the prime accused in a case of the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old law student.

The law student committed suicide after complaining against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence in the name of dowry.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

A Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath noted that Suhail, the husband of law student Mofiya Parveen, had spent more than 65 days in jail and the continued detention may not be necessary because the final report was already submitted in the Court by the police.

Earlier, the court also granted bail to Suhail's father and mother. IPC 304 (B), 498 (A), 306, 34 are the charges against the trio registered by the police. The trio was arrested on November 24, a day after the alleged suicide.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

She was found hanging in her house at Aluva in Ernakulam district on November 23. This comes after she filed complaints with the state and national women's commission and also with the police against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence in the name of dowry.

A suicide note was recovered from her room which had raised allegations against the Police that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws and also alleged that the officer behaved badly. This created controversy and the opposition parties led protests against the Police and the State Home Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)