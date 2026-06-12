India News | Sukanta Majumdar Defends Legal Action Against Mamata Banerjee, CID Probe into Abhishek Banerjee

Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar on Friday defended the legal developments involving senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership, asserting that the law is following its natural course regarding both the FIR against Mamata Banerjee and the CID investigation into Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI in Malda, Majumdar justified the registration of an FIR against the former Chief Minister and TMC chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

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Majumdar stated that the statements made by the TMC chairperson were provocative in nature.He added that such rhetoric naturally leads to the registration of an FIR to prevent the incitement of the public.

"Such statements provoke the people. Naturally, an FIR was registered against her," he asserted, rejecting TMC claims of political vendetta.

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Kolkata Police has registered an FIR against Mamata Banerjee. The FIR was registered at Hare Street, Kolkata Central Division, on June 7 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 196(1), Section 351(2) and Section 352.

In his complaint, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that on March 9 this year, Mamata Banerjee delivered "a misleading speech intended to provoke a breach of peace, affect public tranquillity, maintain communal harmony, and threaten the democratic structure of the state".

The FIR has come at a time when Mamata Banerjee is battling turmoil in her party after the election defeat, with a large section of rebel MLAs having been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly and the rift reaching the party's parliamentary party.

While three-party MPs have resigned from the Rajya Sabha, around 20 MPs have decided to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker, claiming to be "real TMC". They have also decided to seek a separate seating arrangement.

Regarding the CID's recent visit to the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, Majumdar emphasised that the investigative process is routine and independent.

"The CID inquiry is ongoing regarding the fake signature matter. It is a legal process, and an inquiry will naturally follow. The law will take its own course," Majumdar said.

Meanwhile, intensifying the political standoff in West Bengal, BJP MLA Indranil Khan has welcomed the registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, asserting that such legal measures against her are long overdue.

Speaking on the sidelines of a party meeting in the state capital, Khan alleged that the former CM's tenure was marked by rhetoric that undermined national interests. "Action should have been taken against Mamata Banerjee long ago--back when she was in power, given how she engaged with various anti-India forces and incited people," Khan stated.

The BJP leader emphasised the necessity of a stringent legal approach, adding, "Strict action must be taken against her to ensure accountability."

Earlier, an FIR was registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a police station in Siliguri. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)