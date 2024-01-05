Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an NIA probe into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing incident that occurred today, on the 5th of January 2024, in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducting a raid faced a violent attack by a group of 100-200 villagers in the village of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh," Majumdar wrote in a letter.

He further said that the ED team, in pursuit of investigating properties allegedly linked to a ration scam, encountered aggressive hostility from the villagers.

"According to media reports, the ED team, in pursuit of investigating properties allegedly linked to a ration scam, encountered aggressive hostility from the villagers. The team was obstructed from performing their duties, with reports of the officials' vehicle screens being damaged, and the team was prevented from executing their operations," he stated.

He further requested the Home Minister's immediate intervention in the NIA (National Investigation Agency) investigation into this incident.

"Given the severity and nature of this attack, I earnestly request your immediate intervention in the NIA (National Investigation Agency) investigation into this incident. Such an investigation is crucial to ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel carrying out their duties and to uphold the rule of law in our country," he added.

"The Justice of Calcutta High Court Abhijeet Ganguly said in court that this is a constitutional crisis and the governor must intervene and implement the President's Rule. Furthermore. I implore your esteemed office to deploy paramilitary forces to the affected area in Sandeshikhali to restore order and ensure the safety of the law enforcement agencies involved," he said.

He further said that the deployment of paramilitary forces is vital to prevent any further escalation of violence and to safeguard the integrity of investigative procedures.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

The ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case.

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

Two officials of the agency sustained injuries in the incident.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, while condemning the incident said that 'democracy is falling again and again in West Bengal' and advocated to declare an emergency in the state.

"Democracy is failing again and again in West Bengal that's the reason why the ED team was attacked. The organisations working against the nation are getting powerful. Bombs, pistols etc are recovered every day but no proper action is being taken against them. Hence, it is important to remove the government and declare an emergency in the state. Once it's done everything will improve and nobody will dare to attack the ED team," he said.

Reacting to the attack on the central agency team, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said "There is a complaint and corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law and order in the state." (ANI)

