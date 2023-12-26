India News | Sukesh Chandrashekhar Moves Plea Against Jacqueline Fernandez, Claims She Has Suppressed Multiple Facts

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi stating that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea against him has suppressed multiple facts in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar fresh application stated that "I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW or ED cases."
Sukesh further stated that Jacqueline's plea mentions herself as a prime prosecution witness in the EOW case, but it is important to note that she is an accused in the related PMLA case. The applicant was first made an accused by the Enforcement Directorate and thereafter, the EOW, surprisingly and selectively, made her a witness in their case, while other co-accused who are on a similar footing have been made accused.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, through lawyer Anant Malik, has moved court after Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently moved to Court and sought direction to the Investigating Agency and Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to me directly or indirectly.
Jacqueline, through her plea, alleged that Sukesh Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for the applicant. Their widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting the applicant's safety and well-being.
Bollywood actress Jacqueline stated that she is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
