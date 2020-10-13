Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Condemning the attack on Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it was the work of anti-social forces who wanted to sabotage the ongoing 'Kisan' agitation against the Agricultural marketing Acts.

In an official statement, Badal said there was no space for violence in a democracy and nothing could be achieved by resorting to violent activities.

"Those resorting to such attacks can never be well-wishers of the farming community," he stated.

The SAD president also asked the Congress government to come down on "anti-social forces that were being used to defame the farmers' cause".

"We are very clear that farmers cannot indulge in any such actions and we will oppose any attempt to appropriate the blame on them," Badal said.

He asked the state government to take required measures to ensure such incidents do not reoccur again and made an appeal to farmers for following peace and communal harmony at all.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma's car was vandalised in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district on Monday during a protest against farm laws. (ANI)

