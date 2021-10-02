Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): In a bid to check the illegal import of paddy from other states in Punjab, the Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday directed the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to strictly impose 'nakabandi' and increase vigilance at the interstate borders.

As per a press release issued by the Home department of the Punjab government, Randhawa also wrote to the Principal Secretary Home and DGP and directed them to deploy additional police staff by this evening.

Also Read | Election Commission Freezes Lok Janshakti Party Poll Symbol Till Dispute Between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras Factions Is Settled.

The deputy chief minister cautioned all the SSPs to put 'naakas' at all the main roads and link roads day and night and strictly check vehicles to stop the inflow of paddy through the borders of the adjoining states of Punjab.

Randhawa further directed all the SSPs that these orders should be strictly followed, especially in the districts bordering with other states, like Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Patiala, SAS Nagar, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Pathankot to ensure that no vehicle could carry out such illegal activities on any route.

Also Read | Farmers Hold Protests Across Punjab, Haryana Over Delay in Purchasing Paddy.

The deputy chief minister said that every year there were reports in the media that paddy from other states was being sold illegally in Punjab through the borders of the adjoining states which was totally unwarranted. He added that strict measures should be taken to stop this malpractice during the paddy season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)