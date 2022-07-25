Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Sultry weather condition prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab including Chandigarh on Monday, Meteorological Department said here.

Humid weather prevailed during the day in Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, with the maximum temperature reaching at 35 degrees Celsius, the MeT said. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximums at 33.9 degrees Celsius and 34.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hoshiarpur recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar's maximum settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana registered a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a high of 34 degrees while Panchkula's maximum settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Punjab and Haryana during July 27-29.

