India News | Summer Vacation 2026: GSRTC Operates 19,200 Extra Trips, Facilitating Travel for 9.60 Lakh Passengers Across the State

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): In view of the substantial passenger movement during the summer vacation period and to ensure adequate transportation facilities for travellers visiting various religious and tourist destinations, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, operated approximately 19,200 special extra trips this year.

A total of 9.60 lakh passengers benefited from this service during Summer Vacation 2026, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

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To cater to the increased travel demand, GSRTC operated additional trips to major places such as Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Godhra, as well as to prominent religious and tourist destinations including Somnath, Dwarka, Pavagadh, Shamlaji, and Ambaji.

To encourage greater use of public transportation and enhance travel convenience for citizens, the Government strengthened the State's transport network by inducting 300 new buses into service with immediate effect.

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Furthermore, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote the use of public transport, buses operated by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation have witnessed a daily increase of up to 15,000 passengers, according to a release.

Notably, GSRTC currently operates more than 7,000 schedules and 33,000 trips daily, covering approximately 33 lakh kilometres every day.

Through this extensive network, GSRTC provides timely and safe transportation services to over 27 lakh passengers on a daily basis, the release noted.

These newly inducted buses, introduced for the benefit and convenience of citizens, are being successfully operated across all major centres of the State, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Palanpur, Ambaji, Padra, Dabhoi, Jhalod, Santrampur, Godhra, Dahod, Amreli, Bagasara, Bhuj, Savarkundla, Anjar, Porbandar, Lunawada, Chhota Udepur, Botad, Morbi, Himmatnagar, Modasa, Navsari, Tharad, Deesa, Nadiad, Ankleshwar, and Prantij, while also extending transportation services to remote rural areas across the State. (ANI)

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