Panaji, November 24: Popular electronic dance music (EDM) Sunburn festival, one of the highlights of the state's year-end tourism itinerary, will not be held this year in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his office had rejected a file moved by the Tourism Ministry to permit the organising of the event which is held around December-end in the state.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not given permission for Sunburn this year. My office has already processed the file," Sawant said.

Earlier, on October 24, organisers for the 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa had announced that it will be held in December, this year, with access being granted to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

