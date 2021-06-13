Kottayam (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Amid lockdown in Kerala's Kottayam, Sunday prayers have been reduced to a few churches, while other churches remain closed.

As public gatherings is not allowed in the wake of COVID-19 protocols, many churches remained closed.

Almost five weeks into lockdown, Kerala seems to have entered the plateau phase again in Covid-19 cases.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has announced stringent measures for June 12-13, in addition to the existing lockdown guidelines which are in place till June 16.

The additional measures, imposed over the weekend have barred takeaway parcels from restaurants, even though home delivery is permitted. Construction activities have been allowed following strict COVID-19 norms. Mobile and electronic repair shops were allowed to open on Friday.

"Additional enhanced stringent restrictions are imposed on 12th and 13 June. On these dates, take away parcels not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are permitted," the Kerala government said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,29,911 while 2,57,5769 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has also mounted to 10,975 in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)