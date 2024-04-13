Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, got emotional on Saturday when asked about Nationalist Congress Party (SCP faction) Chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on her, where he referred to her as "outsider Pawar".

Sunetra Pawar has been declared the official candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by the Mahayuti Alliance on the NCP ticket against NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule.

Sunetra, during her door-to-door campaigning in the Hinjewadi area of Baramati Loksabha constituency on Saturday, while speaking with ANI expressed her confidence to register a win on the most prestigious seat of Maharashtra, where there is a direct contest between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

"The excitement is high among people. Baramati constituency has witnessed work of development. My candidature was the demand of the public; seeing the Josh of people, the scenario is quite positive," Sunetra Pawar said.

"People are very enthusiastic; wherever I go, people come in large numbers and welcome me. Ajit Dada has taken the role of walking on the path of development. If there is a government of the same ideology in the state and the centre, then public welfare schemes can reach the people and solve the problems of the people. Therefore, there has to be a government with full majority," She further added.

Addressing her vision for the development of the Baramati constituency she said that a lot of development has taken place in Baramati, but there has been no development in other talukas of the Baramati constituency. Therefore, I want to take development work that has taken place in Baramati to the other talukas of this part constituency.

"My candidature was because of the wish of the people. Wherever I go, there is a lot of enthusiasm and positive vibes, so I am very positive about my victory. I am sure under Modi's leadership, the number of seats is going to cross four hundred and we will also be part of it," Sunetra Pawar said.

Meanwhile, after Sunetra got emotional the party workers of NCP extended their support to Sunetra Pawar and said they would take revenge for these tears by bringing the same tears into the eyes of the opposition on result day.

Deepak Mankar, the Pune unit president of NCP said, "We respect Sharad Pawar but his statement is wrong. Sunetra Pawar has taken the Pawar dynasty forward. On the contrary, Supriya Sule should go to her in-laws' house."

"People are standing with Ajit Pawar because of the development work done by him. The tears that have come in Sunetra Bhabhi's eyes today will be avenged by bringing tears in the eyes of the opponents on the day of the Lok Sabha election results," he added. (ANI)

