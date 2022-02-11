Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who heads the Congress campaign committee in Punjab, has alleged that BJP and AAP were "two sides of the same coin" and urged people the state to vote for the Congress in the upcoming state polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he said 700 farmers had died during the protest against three farm laws which were later repealed and "their agitation should not go in vain".

Jakhar, who was accompanied by Himanshu Pathak, a founder member of AAP who later joined the Congress, said the "best tribute one can pay to these martyr farmers is to defeat the anti-farmer forces in this assembly election".

Pathak alleged that Bharatiya Janta Party and Aam Aadmi Party "are the two sides of the same coin" and showed screenshots of a few news stories of some previous elections.

He alleged that AAP was "double-faced" and had "implemented the black farm laws" in Delhi.

Jakhar, a former state Congress chief, said not only "BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin," but Shiromani Akali Dal has been closely associated with BJP in the past.

He said SAD was part of the BJP-led government when ordinances concerning the farm laws were approved.

"If you cast your vote to any of these parties, the vote will be in the favour of BJP only," he said. (ANI)

