New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office to meet her husband on Saturday.

Visuals from the spot showed Sunita Kejriwal crossing the road and entering the gates of the ED office along with a person.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister's wife read out a message by her husband in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises.

"Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband.

"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

Earlier on Friday, Sunita Kejriwal said that the arrest of her husband is a "betrayal" with the people who have elected him to power thrice.

In a post on X, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Kejriwal was arrested due to the PM's "arrogance of power."

"Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you," she said in a post in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Saturday denied an urgent listing of the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and custody in the Delhi Excise policy case. (ANI)

