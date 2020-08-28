Kolkata, Aug 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name appeared on the merit list of another college in West Bengal on Friday, a day after a similar incident had taken place in an institution in Kolkata.

The Canada-born actor's name appeared in the 151st position on the list of 157 candidates selected for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district.

The students' union of the institution demanded a probe into the incident, while college authorities remained tight-lipped on the goof-up.

Leone's name had appeared at the top of the first list for admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College in Kolkata on Thursday.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

Terming it as an "act of mischief", the college authorities had stated, "Someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident."

Leone, in a light-hearted remark, tweeted, "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you're in my class." PTI

