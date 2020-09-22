Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to send various departments a list of candidates numbering three times the vacancies with them to expedite the process of filling up the vacant posts.

The Chief Minister gave the instruction to the state employment agency saying that in case, some candidates chose not to join the service, the Department concerned may have the freedom to appoint other available candidates without approaching the RSSB for the names of more candidates.

This will reduce the time taken in document verification and completing other formalities before the appointment of candidates on vacant posts, Gehlot was quoted as saying in a state government statement.

The Chief Minister gave the directions instruction while addressing a meeting of the state's Administrative Reforms Department through video conference from his residence.

As per the present system, various departments are sent a list of candidates numbering 1.5 times the vacancies there, the statement said.

It added that the Chief Minister pointed out that if a department is supplied a list having three candidates against each of its vacant post, it would be easier and faster for it to finalise the joining process of candidates.

In another direction, the Chief Minister asked various departments to accept only online applications from officials for their transfers, saying the applicants sent offline should not be considered in any way.

The online records of the transfer recommendations made by any public representative should also be maintained by all departments.

