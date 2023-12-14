Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): A group of supporters stopped the vehicle of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan outside the swearing-in ceremony site for the newly designated Madhya Pradesh CM in Bhopal on Wednesday, chanting slogans and expressing support with cries of 'mama, mama.'

During this, the former CM engaged with the supporters from his car and also stepped out to meet them. The supporters enthusiastically chanted various slogans in favour of Chouhan, continuously expressing their support.

In an emotional moment earlier, the former CM, concluding his four-term service, bid farewell, saying, "Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya (now goodbye, and leave it as it is)."

Chouhan also expressed confidence in the new CM, Mohan Yadav, stating, "I am confident that the new CM will take prosperity, development, and public welfare in the state to new heights."

The era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded on Wednesday as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

