New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to the December 14 hearing on AAP leader Satyender Jain's bail plea in money laundering case.

The matter was listed before the bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Justice Trivedi said that the matter has come in regular court. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Jain, urged the court to adjourn the matter as he said that he will have to mention this to the bench led by the chief justice.

The court adjourned the matter with the direction that interim bail granted to Jain will continue till the next date of the hearing. Earlier the matter was partly heard by a two-judge bench of justices AS Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi.

On the last hearing, Justice Trivedi said that the interim order cannot continue for that long and they have to see these aspects.

However, Senior Advocate Singhvi had said that the interim order could not be touched as the bench that was hearing the matter was not assembling. He had urged the court to keep the matter in January as he was told that other judges will sit next month.

Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to talk with the media nor to leave Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions.

Satyendar Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

Satyendar Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain. The HC while dismissing the Satyendar Jain bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The HC had kept the order reserved on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings.

During arguments in the High Court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain. He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for. (ANI)

