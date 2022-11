New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Indian Air Force to consider granting pensionary benefits to some women officers of Short Service Commission (SSC).

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala has asked the IAF to consider granting Permanent Commission to some retired women SSC officers, who joined IAF between 1993 and 1998, on basis of their suitability with the purpose of giving them pensionary benefits.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on 'Enduring Importance' of UK-India Relationship.

The court however refused to order their reinstatement in service as it said that reinstatement cannot be a viable option keeping in mind the requirements related to the exigencies of serving the nation.

The court has said that the case would be under the human resources policy of November 2010. The officers found eligible for pensionary benefits shall not be eligible for arrears of salary but arrears of pension from the date of release from service, the court has said.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: 'Dude, I've Got News', Victim Texted Her Friend on May 18.

The court was hearing pleas by some women Short Service Commission Officers from India Air Force seeking Permanent Commission and consequential benefits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)