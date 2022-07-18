New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court proceedings against the state Anti-Corruption Bureau wherein the High Court sought service records and other reports of officers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the proceedings before Karnataka High Court are not linked to the accused and stayed and directed the concerned High Court to consider the bail application of the accused persons without reference to these matters.

The court remarked that the concerned High Court judge, rather than considering the bail application, focused on other things which may not be relevant.

The Supreme Court was hearing Karnataka ACB plea challenging certain adverse observations passed by a single judge bench of Karnataka High Court while hearing a bail.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka has challenged the July 7 order of the Karnataka High Court, wherein a single judge bench had given reasons for his oral observations made against the ACB and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). The High Court had directed to produce the service record of the officer. (ANI)

