India News | Supreme Court to Hear Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Writ on RS Nomination Rejection

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's writ petition challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination has been listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The petition contests the returning officer's order that rejected her nomination. It is scheduled to be heard in Court 6 as item number 53.

Also Read | Jaspal Rana Dies: Indian Shooting Great and Former Asian Games Gold Medalist Passes Away at 49 in Delhi Hospital.

The development comes after electoral authorities rejected Natarajan's nomination papers, citing alleged irregularities in her election affidavit. The decision has triggered protests from Congress, which has accused the Election Commission of acting unfairly

Earlier this week, a 10-member Congress delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner to raise concerns over the issue.Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticised both the Election Commission and the BJP, alleging a "jugalbandi" between the two and claiming that the Rajya Sabha biennial elections had effectively been decided before voting due to what he termed "seat chori".

Also Read | Noida Latest News Today on June 12th, 2026: E-Bus Service Begins, Airport Nears Launch, Construction Tragedy & Weather Alert.

In an X post, Gandhi flagged the cancellation of Meenakshi Natranjan's nomination papers, who was the Congress' Rajya Sabha election candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

"After Vote Chori and Sarkar Chori, the BJP-EC jugalbandi has finished the contest before it has even begun with Seat Chori. Look at what happened in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan ji submitted every document. No pending cases. The EC cancelled her nomination on a frivolous BJP objection," he said.

Gandhi also underlined that Parimal Nathwani, the BJP-backed independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand, skipped mandatory details while writing his own name wrong in the form, and yet he was given time from the ECI to fix the mistakes.

"Parimal Nathwani, the BJP-backed independent, got his own name wrong on the form and skipped multiple mandatory disclosures. The EC gave him an extension to fix everything," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)