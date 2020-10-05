Surat, Oct 5 (PTI) Surat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 29,595 with 276 new cases recorded on Monday, the highest for any area in the state, while five deaths increased the toll to 956, an official said.

Of the new cases, 172 were in city limits, which also accounted for 175 of the 290 people who were discharged during the day, he added.

So far, 20,280 people have been discharged within city limits, giving it a recovery rate of 90.6 per cent.

Surat Municipal Corporation officials said 597 paan shop owners were subjected to coronavirus tests, and five of the reports returned positive.

"Rs 80,900 was collected in fines in a single day from people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms," he said.

The SMC said 30,052 people are quarantined while 8,73,534 people have been surveyed in areas from where new cases have been reported.

In rural Surat, Kemrej taluka leads with 84 deaths followed by 38 for Olpad and 34 for Choryasi, while Umarpada has recorded only one fatality.

