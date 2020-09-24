Surat, Sep 24 (PTI) Surat reported278 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highestfor a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 26,415, the state health department said.

The district registered five fatalities, also the highestin the state, taking its death toll to 918, the department said in a release.

Out of the 278 new cases, Surat city reported 176 and the rural parts of the south Gujarat district 102, it said.

Also, 276 patients were discharged following recovery from the infection, the department said.

In the city, Athwa locality reported the highest number of 46 cases, while Limbayat recorded the lowest 11 new infections.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), a total of 18,314 patients have been discharged in the city so far, showing a recovery rate to 89.6 per cent.

The civic body has so far surveyed nine lakh population in areas from where COVID-19 cases had been reported, the SMC said.

A total of 36,810 people are under quarantine in the city, it said.

Also, 727 patients were admitted at various hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Surat city, the civic body added.

