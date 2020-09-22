Surat, Sep 22 (PTI) Gujarat's Surat district reported 298 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 25,843, the state health department said.

With five more fatalities, the death toll in the south Gujarat district rose to 909, a department release said.

Also Read | Bada Business ‘Retail Ka Mahakumbh’ Event 2020: Dr Vivek Bindra to Share Business Expansion Strategies in Free Online Event on September 27.

Surat city reported 179 new cases and the rural parts of the district 119.

Also, 281 more patients recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the release.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 3.6-Magnitude Jolts Srinagar.

Of these, the city reported 189 recoveries and the rural areas 92, the department said.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), out of 9,981 diamond unit workers who were tested recently for COVID-19, 329 were found to be infected with the disease.

Also, out of 7,660 textile workers, 287 tested positive for the virus, it said.

The civic administration said a high number of positivity is being detected among people coming to Surat from other districts or states.

Around 1.34 migrant workers have returned to the city so far after leaving it during the early phases of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it said.

Out of 19,394 passengers tested for coronavirus at the railway station here so far, 380 were detected with the virus, it said.

Similarly, out of95,048 people who were tested at checkposts before entering Surat city,82 were found to be infected with the disease, the SMC said.

As part of efforts to detect "super spreaders", COVID-19 tests were conducted on 1,099 vegetable and fruit vendors on Tuesday, of which eight returned positive result, it said.

The SMC further said textile markets in the city have reported several cases of COVID-19.

Out of 602 workers who were tested for the virus in different textile markets in Surat, 24 showed positive result, the civic body said Tuesday.

The SMC has advised workers to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)