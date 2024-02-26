Surat, Feb 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Surat working as a "helper" for the Russian Army was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in a war zone, as per the claim made by his relatives.

Relatives of the deceased, Hemil Mangukiya, on Monday, urged the Central government to help them get back his mortal remains.

Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi said no official confirmation has been received as of now.

"We are awaiting details. No official confirmation has been received so far. We will share (details) once confirmed," he said.

Hemil had made a Whatsapp call to his family members in Surat on February 20, and on the next day, he was killed near the Ukraine border in a missile strike by Ukraine, claimed his uncle Suresh Mangukiya.

"We humbly request the government to help us get back his body to Surat," he said.

Hemil had worked in an embroidery business earlier, his cousin brother Darshan Savani told reporters.

"Hemil had moved to Russia to join the Army two months back. He was working as a helper with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000," according to Darshan.

He had made a WhatsApp call to his family members on February 20 and asked them not to worry about him, which was his last communication, Darshan claimed.

He claimed Hemil decided to leave India in search of a job for better prospects.

"He had applied for a few jobs abroad but his applications were rejected. Meanwhile, he came across a job opening as a helper with the Russian army for a salary of Rs 50,000 and applied," Darshan claimed.

Hemil had paid Rs 3 lakh to a Mumbai-based agent to help him go to Russia. Upon reaching Russia, his employer made him sign a contract, as per which he was deployed in a war zone and his salary was raised to Rs 2 lakh, according to Darshan.

He said Hemil's family members allowed him to go to Russia as he was promised a decent salary. He left for Russia on December 14, Darshan added.

"We came to know about Hemil's death through his acquaintance on February 23. His friend from Nepal also died similarly," he added.

Darshan and Suresh Mangukiya also claimed that Hemil was influenced by a video asking youth to take up a job with the Russian Army.

"He made up his mind to join the Russian Army after viewing that video and met an agent in Mumbai," Suresh Mangukiya claimed.

