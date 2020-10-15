Surat, Oct 15 (PTI) As many 249 new coronavirus cases were reported from Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, while a higher number of 281 patients were discharged on Thursday, said the state Health Department.

Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,206 with the addition of 249 fresh cases, the highest for a district in the state, said a release by the Health Department.

While 176 persons were found positive in Surat city, 73 cases were reported from rural areas of the south Gujarat district, said the release.

Two patients from the city died due to the infection during the day, taking the death toll in the district to 984, it said.

The release said 281 patients also recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

