Surat, Sep 21 (PTI) Surat reported290 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest among Gujarat districts, raising its tally to 25,545, while 294 more patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

A four-month-old baby and an 83-year-old woman, both from same family, are among those who recovered from the infection.

With six more fatalities, also the highest in the state, the death toll in the district rose to 904, it said.

Out of the 290 new cases, Surat city reported 179 and the rural parts of the south Gujarat district 111.

Out of the six fresh deaths, rural Surat reportedfour and the city two.

With 294 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases in the district.

Meanwhile, as many as 70 doctors of Surat on Monday donated their plasma and blood for the needy COVID-19 patients at a camp organised by a local medical association, its president Sanjay Thummar said.

As many as 37 frontline coronavirus warriors donated plasma and 30 donated blood, he said.

These 37 doctors had tested positive for the virus and had developed antibodies against it, a necessary condition to donate plasma, Thummar said.

Among the patients who have recovered in Surat are a four-month-old baby and an 83-year-old elderly, both from a family of seven who all had tested positive for the virus on August 17, family members said on Monday.

While the elderly patient had to be admitted to the civil hospital after complaining of breathlessness, the rest of the family members recovered in home isolation, they said.

