Surat, Dec 29 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday, the state health department said.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the districtrose to 48,951 and the death toll increased to 1,135, said the department in a release.

Also, 158 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, it said.

Surat city reported 120 new cases and 129 recoveries, while the rural parts recorded 36 new infections and29 recoveries, the release said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Surat city rose to 95.55 per cent with a total of 35,048 patients getting discharged from hospitals so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as 8,802 patients are quarantined in Surat city, the SMC said.

In the city, Athwa locality reported 30 new cases, taking its tally to 7,043.

Katargam has reported the second highest number of COVID-19 cases at 5,960, of which 15 were detected on Tuesday, the civic body said in a release.

As many as 212 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised in the city, 61 of them in two government hospitals, it added.

