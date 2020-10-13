Surat, Oct 13 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Surat rose to 31,705 on Tuesday with 248 more persons testing positive for the infection, the highest for a district in Gujarat, the state health department said.

With three more fatalities, the toll in the south Gujarat district increased to 979, it said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

Also, 287 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the health department said.

Surat city reported 169 new COVID-19 cases and 181 recoveries, while rural parts of the district recorded 79 fresh infections and 106 discharges in the last 24 hours, the department said in a release.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

The recovery rate in Surat city stands at 91.5 per cent with a total 21,751 patients getting discharged so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

A total of 29,243 persons are quarantined in the city, while 9.8 lakh population has been surveyed so far, it said.

The COVID-19 count in the Athwa locality rose to 4,374, the highest among the city's eight zones, with the addition of 38 new patients on Tuesday.

The Katargam locality stands second with 4,095 cases, the SMC said.

As per the civic body, a total of 733 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised in city hospitals.

Of these patients, 228 are in Civil Hospital and SMIMER, two governmenthospitals with COVID-19 bed capacities of 2,225 and 821, respectively, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)