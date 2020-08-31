Surat, Aug 31 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,112 with 257 new cases, the highestfor a district in Gujarat, while the death toll rose to 812 with three more fatalities, the state health department said.

With 137 patients getting discharged, total recovered cases in the district rose to 17,295, it said.

As many as 171 new cases were reported in the city and 86 in the rural parts of the district the department said in a release.

At the same time, 59 patients recovered in the city area and 78 in the rural parts. All three fatalities were reported in city areas, it said.

Surat city has so far achieved a recovery rate of 82. 2 per cent with 13,533 patients getting discharged, as per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

SMC teams have so far surveyed 2.17 lakh houses in areas where COVID-19 cases were reported, it said, adding a total 31,630 people are quarantined in the city as on date.

