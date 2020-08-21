Surat, Aug 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Surat went up to 18,708 after 251 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the government said on Friday.

Surat's tally is the second highest in the state after Ahmedabad, where 29,841 people have tested positive so far.

The spike in the number of cases in Surat was the highest for any district in the state on Friday, the government said in a release.

Of the 251 new cases, 169 were from Surat city and 82 others from rural parts of the district, it said.

While three persons from the city died in the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported from the villages, taking the fatality count in the district to 766.

A total of 340 people, highest in Gujarat on Friday, recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, which pushed the count of recoveries to 15,321, the release said.

