Surat, Oct 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Surat rose to 29,319 on Sunday with 283 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 951 after four patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

He said 273 people were discharged during the day, of which 178 were in urban areas.

Of the four deaths, three were reported from rural parts of the district, the official said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation on Sunday said it had so far surveyed a total of 9,32,160 people in areas from where new cases were reported.

As many as 29,744 people are quarantined in the city, it said.

"The recovery rate in Surat city is 90.50 per cent, with 20,105 people getting discharged so far. A total 780 patients are hospitalized in the city, out of which 232 are admitted in two government hospitals, namely Civil and SMIMER," he said.

The two hospitals have a cumulative capacity of 3,046 beds and their occupancy rates are 5.7 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively, the SMC official said.

Of the nine talukas in rural Surat, Kamrej has reported the highest number of 1,540 cases, followed by Choryasi 1,485 and Bardoli 1,337, while Umarpada reported the lowest with 70 cases so far.

Kamrej recorded a maximum of 85 deaths, followed by Olpad and Bardoli with 37 each, local health officials said.

