India News | Surat-return Migrant Labourer Found Murdered in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old migrant labourer, who returned from Surat in Gujarat almost two weeks ago, was found in a field in Vinayakpur village here on Saturday, police said.

The labourer was identified as Hemraj, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Injuries caused due to attack by sharp-edged weapon were seen on the head of the deceased person, the SP said, adding his family members have ruled out any enmity angle.

Mittal said a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and the body sent for post-mortem.

