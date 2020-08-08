Surat, Aug 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Surat district rose by 226 on Saturday, which is the highest in the state, to 15,588, the health department said.

At 10, Surat also reported the highest number of the fatalities in the day in the state which counted 23 deaths.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Auto Driver in Sikar Allegedly Beaten Up, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Zindabad': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Of the 10 fatalities, six people died in Surat city and four in rural areas, it said.

The cumulative death toll in Surat district now stands at 678, officials said, adding that 540 of them died in Surat city while 138 succumbed to the infection in rural areas.

Also Read | India, China Conclude Major General-Level Talks, Disengagement in Ladakh Including Depsang Plains Area Discussed: Reports.

The number of recovered cases rose to 12,008 with 549 patients, including 502 in the city and 47 in rural parts, getting discharged in the day.

Udhna and Rander localities in Surat reported 26 new cases each in the day.

At 2,521, Katargam locality has logged 2,521 cases so far,Surat MunicipalCorporation said in its daily bulletin.

The civic body has surveyed 8,78,113 people for suspected infection and a total 31,177 people are quarantined in the city.

At 720, Kamrej taluka in Surat district has reported the highest number of cases so far followed by Choryasi at 460.

At 26, the highest number of fatalities were reported in Olpad taluka.

A total of 5,582 people remain quarantined in rural parts. PTI CORR KA PD NSK NSK 08082134 NNNNo won Group C behind a win and two draws, and the five goals from young striker Ayo Akinola. But Akinola missed Sunday's match with tightness in his hamstring and Toronto's attack only challenged NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson on rare occasions.

Toronto's Patrick Mullins scored in the 87th minute off an assist from Jozy Altidore, but it was just the Reds second shot on goal in the match.

"You play these knockout games and obviously things are going to be tight," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said.

"You know every part of the game is so important and we we got off to a really bad start and from there never really found a good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)