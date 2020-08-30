Surat, Aug 30 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Sunday reported 257 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 20,855, state health department said.

The cumulative death toll rose to 809 with five fatalities, including three in the city and two in rural areas, a release said.

With 191 patients getting discharged in the day, including 128 in Surat and 63 in rural areas, the number or recoveries in the district rose to 17,158, it said.

Of the 257 new cases, Surat city added 174 patients while 83 cases were reported from rural areas.

Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani said 994 COVID-19 patients have so far been treated using plasma therapy, which he said is one of the highest number in the country, which has helped to contain the fatality rate.

He said more than 8,000 diamond workers have been tested so far for COVID-19 before allowing them to work.

"Similarly, in case of textiles, we have issued SOP for migrant labourers returning to work, as part of steps taken for smooth functioning of diamond and textile units in the city," he said.

The civic body is conducting antibody tests on labourers returning to the city.

"Workers are allowed to join work only after undergoing tests or else they are being quarantined in their homes for seven days," the civic chief said.

"For the first time, in weaving units of the textile sector, we have allowed employees to work even during quarantine period, bringing in a new concept of factory quarantine," he said.

