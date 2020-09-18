Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.

Also Read | Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

"Cricketer Suresh Raina, who called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir, agrees to set up five schools each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions to hone the talent of aspiring youth and train them to become professional cricketers," J-K's Department of Information and Public Relations said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the cricketer called upon Jammu & Kashmir's director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed police's plans for encouraging local youth to hone their sports skills.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says '3 Vaccine Candidates in Advanced Stage of Clinical Trials'.

"Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called on Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed a series of plans of Jammu and Kashmir Police for encouraging local youth to hone their sports skills. He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)