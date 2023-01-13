New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi met BJP national president J P Nadda at the party office here on Friday.

Santokhi is the second Indian-origin person to be elected as the president of Suriname.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Government Restores Old Pension Scheme for 1.36 Lakh Employees.

He was the special guest of Honour for the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge, was also present during the meeting between Nadda and Santokhi.

Also Read | Air India Peeing Incident: Shankar Mishra Says Woman Urinated on Her Own Seat in New York-Delhi Flight, Says ‘I Am Not the Accused’.

Santokhi is the chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname. He had served as minister of justice and police from 2005 to 2010.

He also served as chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) in 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)