India News | Survey of Suburban Stations in Howrah Division to Be Carried out to Ensure COVID-19 Safety Norms

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) RPF authorities of Eastern Railway have asked commandants to conduct a detailed survey of all suburban stations in Howrah division and chalk out a plan to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms, in order to prepare for passenger movement as and when local train services resume, a senior official said on Monday.

Eastern and South Eastern Railway spokespersons, however, said there has so far been no directive with regard to resumption of suburban train services within their jurisdiction.

The RPF authorities of South Eastern Railway have already conducted an informal survey of suburban stations within their jurisdiction, a top railway police official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had in its guidelines for the 'Unlock-1' period said that suburban train and metro railway services will remain closed till June 30.

The commandants have been asked to carry out personal visits to each station and prepare a plan containing details of the station and circulating area, peak hours, entry and exit points, passenger footfall and frequency of trains during normal times.

They are also expected to plan "measures needed to ensure access control" and suggest feasibility of the station as a stoppage point.

The detailed plan should mention the number of trains that can be moved through the station while ensuring thermal scanning and social distancing norms, a communication to the commandants said.

Limited suburban services have been started in Mumbai after a request from the Maharashtra government, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said in New Delhi on Monday.

These trains will only be run for people involved in essential services, he said.

