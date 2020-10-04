New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS' medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and would request the probe agency's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

Casting aspersions over the AIIMS' medical board ruling out murder in the death of Rajput, the senior advocate said how can the expert team give a conclusive opinion in the absence of the actor's body.

Also Read | Khadi India’s Flagship Store Records Rs 1.2 Crore Sales on Gandhi Jayanti 2020.

"Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team.

"How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned," he tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines Developed Abroad Will Be Checked for Safety and Immunogenicity, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The AIIMS' medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide," the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle. The ligature mark on the neck was consistent with hanging, he said.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Earlier this week, the central probe agency had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)